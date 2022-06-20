Red Sox Call Up Jeter Downs (Prospect Acquired In Mookie Betts Trade)

The time has come for Red Sox prospect Jeter Downs.
The Red Sox on Monday called up Downs from Triple-A Worcester, potentially paving the way for the 23-year-old infielder’s major league debut with Boston.
The Red Sox designated pitcher James Norwood for assignment in a corresponding roster move. Norwood didn’t pitch for Boston after being acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend.
It’s been an interesting journey to the majors for Downs, the Red Sox’s No. 5 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the first round (32nd overall) in June 2017, traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in December 2018 and dealt to the Red Sox in February 2020.
Both trades certainly qualify as blockbusters, as well. The Reds traded Downs, Josiah Gray and Homer Bailey to the Dodgers for Matt Kemp, Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood and Kyle Farmer before the 2019 season. Los Angeles then flipped Downs, Alex Verdugo and Connor Wong to Boston for Mookie Betts and David Price the following offseason.
Verdugo since has become a mainstay in the Red Sox’s lineup, serving as the everyday left fielder, while Wong has bounced back and forth between Boston and Worcester. This marks Downs’ first big league opportunity, though. The Red Sox need infield depth with Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo sidelined, and Downs already was on Boston’s 40-man roster. Plus, MLB teams only can carry 13 pitchers as of Monday.
Downs, who turns 24 next month, has struggled a bit in 2022, a continuation of the inconsistency that plagued him in 2021. He’s batting .180 with a .694 OPS, 11 home runs, 21 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 53 games (222 plate appearances) with Worcester this season.
Downs once was viewed as Boston’s potential second baseman of the future. And while his prospect stock has taken a hit since joining the system, that scenario remains possible, even if this initial call-up proves temporary. Downs has played exclusively at shortstop with the WooSox this season.
The Red Sox begin a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers on Monday night at Fenway Park. They took two of three from both the Oakland Athletics and the St. Louis Cardinals upon returning to Boston for a nine-game homestand.