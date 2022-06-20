Red Sox Call Up Jeter Downs (Prospect Acquired In Mookie Betts Trade)

NESN Logo Sign In

The time has come for Red Sox prospect Jeter Downs.

The Red Sox on Monday called up Downs from Triple-A Worcester, potentially paving the way for the 23-year-old infielder’s major league debut with Boston.

The Red Sox designated pitcher James Norwood for assignment in a corresponding roster move. Norwood didn’t pitch for Boston after being acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend.

It’s been an interesting journey to the majors for Downs, the Red Sox’s No. 5 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the first round (32nd overall) in June 2017, traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in December 2018 and dealt to the Red Sox in February 2020.

Both trades certainly qualify as blockbusters, as well. The Reds traded Downs, Josiah Gray and Homer Bailey to the Dodgers for Matt Kemp, Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood and Kyle Farmer before the 2019 season. Los Angeles then flipped Downs, Alex Verdugo and Connor Wong to Boston for Mookie Betts and David Price the following offseason.

Verdugo since has become a mainstay in the Red Sox’s lineup, serving as the everyday left fielder, while Wong has bounced back and forth between Boston and Worcester. This marks Downs’ first big league opportunity, though. The Red Sox need infield depth with Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo sidelined, and Downs already was on Boston’s 40-man roster. Plus, MLB teams only can carry 13 pitchers as of Monday.

Red Sox only have three hitters on the 40-man who aren't in the MLB: Jeter Downs, Connor Wong & Ronaldo Hernandez. They haven't had a backup 2B/SS since Hernandez & Arroyo went on the DL, so it makes sense to add Downs rather than a third catcher, until one of them gets back. — Ian Cundall (@IanCundall) June 20, 2022

Downs, who turns 24 next month, has struggled a bit in 2022, a continuation of the inconsistency that plagued him in 2021. He’s batting .180 with a .694 OPS, 11 home runs, 21 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 53 games (222 plate appearances) with Worcester this season.