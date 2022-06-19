Red Sox Celebrate Pride Month At Fenway Park Prior To Win Vs. Athletics

It was a special night

The Boston Red Sox celebrated Pride month with their very own Pride night at Fenway Park.

It was a successful week for the Red Sox in their return home with their biggest win coming Wednesday night against the Oakland Athletics, winning 10-1.

On that same night, Boston celebrated Pride with a pre-game ceremony and NESN’s Jahmai Webster talked with Boston-based chef Tiffani Faison prior to the game as well.

For more on the ceremony, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Red Sox Show,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

