Red Sox Celebrate Pride Month At Fenway Park Prior To Win Vs. Athletics

The Boston Red Sox celebrated Pride month with their very own Pride night at Fenway Park.

It was a successful week for the Red Sox in their return home with their biggest win coming Wednesday night against the Oakland Athletics, winning 10-1.

On that same night, Boston celebrated Pride with a pre-game ceremony and NESN’s Jahmai Webster talked with Boston-based chef Tiffani Faison prior to the game as well.

