Red Sox ERA Over Last 21 Games Lowest In Over 20 Years

The Red Sox pitching staff has been particularly strong of late, and it’s shown in Boston’s last 21 games.

The starters have been going deeper into games, while Tanner Houck and John Schreiber have been trusted to get crucial outs in later innings.

It all seems to be coming together for the Red Sox as they continue their hot stretch in June and move up in the American League East Standings. A lot of their recent success can be attributed to the pitchers, just look at their stats over the last 21 games.

According to @SoxNotes on Twitter, the Red Sox’s 2.58 ERA is the lowest they’ve had over a 21-game stretch since April 2001.

The Red Sox have posted a 2.58 ERA in their last 21 games, their lowest mark over any 21-game span since April 2001. — J.P. Long (@SoxNotes) June 23, 2022

That’s certainly a good sign considering both Nate Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock are on the injured list and there were plenty of questions surrounding the pitching staff going into the season.

The Red Sox look to keep the good times rolling Friday when they begin a three-game series with the Guardians in Cleveland.