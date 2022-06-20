Red Sox Fan Favorite Brock Holt’s Family Feels Most At Home In Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

Brock Holt was one of the most beloved players in recent Boston Red Sox history for his actions on and off the field.

On top of being an All-Star in 2015 and someone who could be relied on at nearly any position during his time in Boston, he also displayed a top-tier personality and was one of the most involved players in charitable foundations in the MLB.

In turn, the city has shown its gratitude by welcoming Holt and his family with open arms whenever they decide to make a trip to Beantown.

Holt’s wife, Lakyn Holt, spoke about her experience in Boston since Brock was traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Red Sox in 2013 on NESN’s pregame coverage Sunday.

“Brock got traded from the Pirates, that’s my hometown team,” Lakyn said. “I grew up outside of Pittsburgh so I was devastated when whenever he got traded. Like this is going to ruin my life, we’re leaving.

“And then we came here (Boston) and every time we get off the plane this place… I don’t know. This place feels more like home than anywhere we are. Even Nashville right now and that’s home home. Like it’s just so comfortable. We know where we are going. We know people, this is home. This will always be home.”

Holt is not sure whether his career is over or not — considering the dead-ball era the MLB has entered into, it might not be the worst time for a guy with 25 career home runs to hang them up — but if he done, it sounds like there are more trips to Boston in his future as a spectator.