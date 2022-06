NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are rolling heading into the final series of the homestand.

Boston begins its three-game series with the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park on Monday night.

The Red Sox have won five straight series and are 9-1-2 in their last 12 series. Boston is getting hot at the right time.

