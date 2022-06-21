Red Sox Injury Updates: Chris Sale, Garrett Whitlock, Five More On Mend

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have some essential members of the team on the shelf, but not for long.

As the injury list lengthens, so do the updates. The Red Sox have players all over the grid doing everything they can to return to the field.

Sale pitched in the Florida Complex League on Monday, where he struck out Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco.

“Sale came out of yesterday’s rehab start well,” The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey tweeted Tuesday. “He only pitched one inning because it was a 22-pitch inning. He’s scheduled for another rehab start Saturday in the FCL.”

There is a Boston contingent set to play for Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday. Christian Arroyo is working his way from a COVID-19-related absence and Josh Taylor has been battling back injuries since the end of 2021 and has yet to take the mound for the Red Sox this season.

“Christian Arroyo will DH and Josh Taylor (will) pitch one inning in Worcester today,” McCaffrey wrote.

Finally, there is a group of players that are yet in rehab, working their way back to the field. Kiké Hernández went down with a right hip flexor strain, Garrett Whitlock is dealing with right hip inflammation, James Paxton is recovering from Tommy John surgery and Nathan Eovaldi has low back inflammation.