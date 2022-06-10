Red Sox No. 1 Prospect Marcelo Mayer Rockets First-Inning Home Run

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer is on a bit of a hot streak hitting his second home run this week.

Boston’s chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom took advantage of an unexpected slide in the 2021 MLB Draft and selected the 19-year-old shortstop with the No. 4 pick. Mayer hit a home run on June 7 for Single-A Salem, and he went yard again in the first inning of Thursday’s game against the Charleston RiverDogs.

Hello. Goodbye!



In the top of the first, No. 1 @RedSox prospect Marcelo Mayer leaves the yard for the @salemredsox. pic.twitter.com/meUJtrzENN — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 9, 2022

Mayer is now up to three home runs on the season and is batting .317 with 21 RBI through 25 games with Salem. The shortstop is coming off a wrist injury he suffered in May, but it appears the injury isn’t bothering him one bit.

The Red Sox have shown a history of patience when it comes to their prospects, but it’s only a matter of a time when Mayer makes his way up toward the minor league ranks.