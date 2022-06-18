Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora, Boston Undeterred By Ninth Inning Stumble

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox played eight great innings in their win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. Unfortunately, it seems as though people will remember the ninth.

Boston entered the final frame up by five runs, but allowed St. Louis to catch fire and almost steal the victory. Despite that, Red Sox manager Alex Cora is still pleased with the win.

“We put ourselves in bad situations to get that 27th out,” Cora said in his postgame media availability, as seen on NESN. “But overall, we ran the bases well, played good defense. We pitched well. So like I’ve been saying all along, we have a good baseball team. We do.

“Where we’re at right now is where we’re at. We won a lot of games to get to this point. We didn’t start the season the way we wanted, and I said it all along, we have to work very hard to get to the point where we’re in the conversation. And I think we are, and I think we’re playing good baseball. We’re playing really good baseball.”

The first 26 outs seemed to be easy for the Red Sox, as they truly dominated throughout the game. As you can tell by Cora’s comments, that is where the Red Sox will place their focus, even if no one else does.

Here are more notes from Friday’s Red Sox-Cardinals:

— The Red Sox allowed four runs in the ninth inning on four hits by the Cardinals’ 7-8-1-2 hitters. Despite nailing down the save, Boston still has more blown saves (14) than converted saves (13) this season.