Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Praises Christian Arroyo’s Energy, Effort

Christian Arroyo has struggled to consistently stay in the lineup throughout his Boston Red Sox career, but it seems as though each time he’s called upon, he delivers.

Arroyo made his return from the injured list Friday, slotting back into the lineup after a 12-day hiatus. After going 3-for-4 with three runs batted in and a game-winning home run, it’s fair to say he didn’t miss a beat. Manager Alex Cora agreed.

“He played a great shortstop today. The at-bats, it seems like he was able to slow things down,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He took some pitches early in the count and put a good swing on the homer.

“He was good, he brings the energy everyday. He tries so hard, you know? We like him a lot, the role-players did an amazing job.”

Stepping into the lineup after long hiatus’ has become an unwelcomed trend for Arroyo, but the veteran seems to be taking the lumps in stride.

“Unfortunately, I had to do it a lot last year, with the ups and downs, but it is what it is,” Arroyo told NESN’s Jahmai Webster, as seen on the network’s postgame coverage. “I think when I get back here, just be comfortable with our hitting coaches and stuff and just setting a plan and with that plan.

“I think it’s just a testament to all the hard work that we put in as a group, and you know on any given day, any person can go off in out lineup. From the top to the bottom we all contribute.”