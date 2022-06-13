Red Sox Notes: Boston Marvels At Rafael Devers’ Clutch Home Run

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora needed video replay to confirm what he saw Rafael Devers do at the plate in the eighth inning.

Devers had Cora, and his teammates, marveling at his sensational hitting ability when he took a high fastball out of the zone from Paul Sewald on an 0-2 count and belted it over the left field wall for a two-run, two-out home run to break a scoreless deadlock.

Devers’ round-tripper provided Boston’s only runs in its 2-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at T-Mobile Park, and had Cora baffled at how he was able to do damage on a low-percentage pitch.

“I have no idea, honestly,” Cora said as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “I looked on the video, and unreal. … Hand coordination, power, you got to be perfect to hit a ball like that, and he was for that swing.”

Cora wasn’t the only one gushing about Devers’ swing. Rob Refsnyder, who got hit by a pitch in the at-bat before Devers, shared in the amazement of what the slugging third baseman pulled off.

“It’s unbelievable what he just did,” Refsnyder said as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Fastball outside, take it to left field, true spin. That’s one of the best hitters in all of baseball. So, it’s pretty special to watch.”

For Devers, it was his team-leading 14th home run of the season, but he wasn’t done making plays after that blast. To start the bottom of the eighth, Devers made a slick defensive play, bare-handing a slow roller off the bat of Jesse Winker and firing onto first base to get him in time.