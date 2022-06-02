Red Sox Notes: Boston Overcomes Slow Start, Score Seven Runs Vs. Reds

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox struggled early on against Cincinnati Reds’ young phenom Hunter Greene, but they overcame those struggles thanks to two big innings Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

Greene struck out eight Boston batters through 3 2/3 innings, with many of his fastballs going over 100 MPH. However, in the fourth inning, the Red Sox rattled the No. 2 overall pick in the MLB Draft. Boston scored four runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by a two-run double from left fielder Alex Verdugo.

“Obviously, we don’t see these guys a lot,” Verdugo said to NESN’s Tom Caron, as seen on the network’s postgame coverage. “Just seeing what it looked like, he made some good pitches. Some guys weren’t ready for it. We had an idea of it, but until you see it, then you understand it. That second time through, I think everyone really dialed in on their approach, what they had to do and had some really good at-bats.”

Verdugo batted 2-for-3 (one walk) on the night, including two doubles, the 12th of the season. The left fielder scored two runs.

“It felt great,” Verdugo said on the Red Sox offense’s scoring output. “The biggest thing is we had runners on and just getting that big hit. Obviously, I was able to get one on. Jackie got a huge one in the eighth inning to solidify it for us. Today was just a great job all the way around.”

The Red Sox shut down the Reds on Wednesday. Garrett Whitlock only gave up one unearned run, and the bullpen added in three shutout innings from Tanner Houck (two innings, one strikeout) and John Schreiber (one inning).

Here are more notes from Red Sox-Reds: