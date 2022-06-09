Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Entire Pitching Staff On Fire, Carry 1-0 Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox needed just one run to defeat the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday due in large part to the incredible run the entire pitching staff is on.

The night started with Nathan Eovaldi toeing the rubber, who did not have his most electric stuff but was effective.

“He pitched well,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He gave us five scoreless innings. His stuff wasn’t great but he did a good job changing speeds, using his offspeed pitches. A few double plays, he gave us five (innings).”

After the game, it was revealed that Eovaldi was not fully healthy going into the game, and his ailment worsened as the night went on. The veteran right-hander was dealing with a tight right hip, which was responsible for his slight decrease in velocity in the winning effort.

“It was a little tight yesterday (Tuesday),” Eovaldi told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “But we did all the treatment, we did the work, I played catch. I did my normal routine and felt fine and then even today, it was kind of just the beginning of the game it felt tight and as the game went on it got tighter.”

Despite the injury, Eovaldi is expected to make his next start.

