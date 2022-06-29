Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Struggles Against American League East Continue

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox came into Toronto riding a hot June, but two losses against the Blue Jays in the series highlight a continued problem against divisional opponents this season.

After Toronto’s walk-off win over Boston on Tuesday, the Red Sox are now 7-16 against American League East opponents and have not won a series against divisional opponents this season. Their run differential is minus 23 against AL East teams but plus 82 against the rest of Major League Baseball, and the team ERA for Boston is 4.14 against AL East opponents compared to a 3.41 ERA against other MLB squads, stats per NESN’s postgame coverage.

The Red Sox have now lost six straight games against AL East opponents and four straight games against the Blue Jays. Through nine games, Boston holds a 2-7 record against Toronto averaging 2.9 runs per game, per NESN’s postgame coverage.

Boston’s bullpen was left short-handed due to Tanner Houck’s vaccination status. Tyler Danish was called upon in the eight inning and came in at the bottom of the ninth inning to earn his first career save. Danish was soon replaced by Hansel Robles, and neither relief pitcher could get an out in the inning. Manager Alex Cora stressed there was no effect the unvaccinated players had on this trip, and the Red Sox are capable with the players who traveled to Toronto.

Despite that, Boston had showed improvement on offense Tuesday. Trevor Story hit a home run in the top of the second inning — the first homer for the Red Sox against the Blue Jays this season, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

“I think we did a good job staying off the middle,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “(Rob Refsnyder), obviously, with a homer. Christian (Vázquez) going against a lefty, off the middle the other way. Felt like we controlled the at-bats.

“At one point in the game, we swung at the first pitch a few times, and we didn’t cash in, but we were able to slow down the game and put good at-bats. We did it yesterday towards the end of the game. Today, their guy (Ross Stripling) was good, but the pitch count was up, so we knew we had a chance against their bullpen, but it wasn’t enough.”