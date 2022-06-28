Red Sox Notes: Connor Seabold’s Outing Comes With Highs And Lows

NESN Logo Sign In

It was a difficult assignment for Boston Red Sox pitcher Connor Seabold to take on in his second career major-league start.

The 26-year-old right-hander, who was called up from Triple-A Worcester for a spot start against Toronto on Monday, had to face a stout Blue Jays’ lineup, and he came away with mixed results in Boston’s 7-2 loss at Rogers Centre, which snapped a seven-game winning streak.

Toronto’s big bats did damage off of Seabold by smacking three home runs. Seabold lasted only 4 2/3 innings, giving up nine hits and seven runs while walking one. The positive for Seabold came in his seven strikeouts, and he viewed this outing as a better showing than his major-league debut last year when he pitched only three innings versus the Chicago White Sox.

“I thought my stuff was a lot better,” Seabold said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “My fastball had a lot more life than it did last year. I think all my pitches had more life. It was just a different team, a different time of the year and I think I just kind of ran into a buzzsaw.”

While Seabold said he didn’t have his slider working in the loss, he felt that his change-up was “probably the best it’s been all season.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora and catcher Christian Vázquez concurred with Seabold’s assessment.

“I think overall, better than last year, although the results are going to show you something else,” Cora said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “The fastball was really good, and the change-up, Christian, he gave the feedback, and was like, ‘The change-up played. That’s a good pitch.'”