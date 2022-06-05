Red Sox Notes: Nick Pivetta Continues Impressive Form Against Athletics

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox shut out the Oakland Athletics on Saturday thanks, in large part, to Nick Pivetta’s outstanding outing.

Boston scored eight runs to support Pivetta’s performance as the right-hander went seven innings. Pivetta only allowed two hits and struck out seven batters as the Red Sox secured the win in the series. Boston is now 5-1-1 in its last seven series after starting the season 1-7-2.

“I think all the pitches are working, man,” catcher Christian Vázquez told NESN’s Tom Caron, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He’s consistent every inning. He can throw whatever. He’s gonna throw with conviction and purpose, and I think the fastball and curveball is awesome right now.”

Pivetta has rebounded from his early-season struggles and has brought his ERA down to 3.50.

Red Sox starting pitchers have not given up an earned run in the past six games as Boston has won three straight games.

In his last 6 starts, Nick Pivetta has a 1.32 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, and .153 opponent AVG, according to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information J.P. Long.

“We talk a lot about mechanics, and his timing was way off in spring training and early in the season,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He made some adjustments. I would say his fastball plays, regardless if it’s 95, 96. The extension and the carry is there, and I think he’s been able to, obviously, use secondary pitches, but everything starts with fastball command. And he’s done an amazing job the last month.”