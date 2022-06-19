Red Sox Notes: Nick Pivetta Continues To Step Up For Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

For Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta, his tough start to this season is long, long behind him.

Pivetta continued to be instrumental to the Red Sox’s winning ways on Sunday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals, as he shook off a slow start to turn in yet another excellent performance in a 6-4 win at Fenway Park.

Pivetta walked four out of the first 10 batters he faced, but settled down, throwing seven innings and allowing just one run while striking out 10 to earn his seventh victory over his last eight starts. Pivetta’s strong showings are even more important recently with Garrett Whitlock and Nathan Eovaldi on the injured list.

“He did an outstanding job,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Not at his best early on. … He stayed in the zone late in the game and gave us a strong seven.”

Pivetta’s ability to chew up innings is another major benefit for the Red Sox, helping to save the arms in the bullpen on a routine basis.

Pivetta got stronger the deeper into the game he went against the Cardinals. Pivetta saved his best work for the seventh inning, starting the frame by punching out Harrison Bader and Ivan Herrera. Pivetta then got to a 3-2 count on Tommy Edman, but reared back and on his 108th pitch of his outing, froze Edman with a nasty slider that dotted the outside corner.

The strikeout fired Pivetta up as he left the mound and let his emotions pour out of him.