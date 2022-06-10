Red Sox Notes: Nick Pivetta’s 11 Strikeouts Not Enough For Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox have been on a roll since May 18 going 16-5 through a 21-game stretch, but Boston ran into Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night, who were determined not to lose a 15th straight game.

Boston’s West Coast road trip was treating them well in the month of June, and the Red Sox held a 11-3 record since May 10, per Red Sox media relation’s Kyle Montemagno. The road trip is trending as Boston’s best since 2000. Per NESN’s postgame coverage, the Red Sox are currently 6-1 on their West Coast road trip with three games left in Seattle.

Their last west road trip was in 2019 where they went 3-8, and it was only in 2010 where they came out of a west road trip longer than eight games with a record over .500 (6-4).

Red Sox starting pitchers Michael Wacha, Nathan Eovaldi and Nick Pivetta were on a roll through Boston’s win streak. The trio had given up 0 ER in their last 33.2 IP combined, and in their last 7 starts, they were 6-1 with an 0.57 ERA.

However, Ohtani put the Angels on his back putting on a stellar performance on the mound and in the batter’s box. The superstar struck out six batters through seven innings, and Ohtani put the Angels on top in the bottom of the fifth inning with a two-run home run.

The win breaks the Angels’ 14-game losing streak and gave Los Angeles their first win since May 24.

