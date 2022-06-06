Red Sox Notes: Rich Hill, Boston Reacts To Getting Back To .500

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are back to .500 on the season after a series-sweeping victory against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

It provides Boston, one of the hottest teams in the league over the last month, a bit of a fresh slate that Red Sox manager Alex Cora has stressed following a rocky start. Boston now has won 17 of its last 25 games dating back to May 10.

“Yeah, it’s huge,” Rich Hill said after throwing six innings in Boston’s 5-1 win, as seen on NESN. “We had to fight back to get back to .500. We had a lot of tough games early on in the year … Now everybody is clicking. Starting pitching, infielders, outfielders, the hitting is coming around and the bullpen has been doing a great job. Just continue to keep pushing and tomorrow is another day.”

The Red Sox put together a complete effort during their three-game series in Oakland. Boston’s starting pitching of Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta and most recently Hill put the visitors in a tremendous spot.

“We believe in the group,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We know we have a good baseball team that has to keep working hard to accomplish what we want. We’re been playing good baseball the last three weeks, just grinding, using everybody. There’s a few guys that have carried the offense for a little bit, the pitching staff has done an amazing job. Rich (Hill) was really good. And yeah, we still got holes but I think, on a daily basis, we feel very good about ourselves trying to win on a nightly basis.”

Here are more notes from Red Sox-Athletics:

— Hill continued a noteworthy run for Boston’s starters as Michael Wacha, Garrett Whitlock, Eovaldi, Pivetta and Hill combine to record a 0.29 ERA during the last turn through the rotation, as shared by Sox Notes’ J.P. Long. Those pitchers threw a combine 30 2/3 innings with one earned run and 23 strikeouts.