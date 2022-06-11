Red Sox Notes: Tanner Houck’s ‘Fearless’ Demeanor Key In Late Innings

NESN Logo Sign In

As much as Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora raved about Tanner Houck’s pitching repertoire, it’s the right-handed pitcher’s attitude on the mound leading Cora to use him in high-leverage situations late in games recently.

Cora went to Houck in the ninth inning Friday night against the Seattle Mariners to preserve a one-run lead, and Houck walked a tightrope to secure the save and a 4-3 win for Boston. It was the Red Sox’s fourth win of their West Coast trip by a single run, as Houck recorded his first save of the season, and just the second of his career.

Houck showcased tremendous poise going up against the heart of Seattle’s lineup. After hitting Ty France to begin the inning and allowing a bloop single to J.P. Crawford, Houck struck out Eugenio Suarez and got Adam Frazier to line out to strand two runners in the scoring position.

“He doesn’t change on the mound,” Cora said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “He seems like he’s always in control. He wants this. He wants to pitch in situations like this, he likes it and he’ll be ready for his next inning whenever it is.”

This was Houck’s second big-time moment out of the bullpen on the road trip. He pitched two frames of scoreless relief to earn a win against the Los Angeles Angels in a game that was decided in extra innings.

While Rich Hill also marveled at Houck’s arsenal of pitches, he agreed with Cora that Houck being unfazed in the pressure-packed moments is making all the difference.

“He’s got some of the best stuff I’ve seen in the league, and his ability to go out there and be fearless,” Hill said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “I think that really speaks to the roles that he’s incorporating as the season is growing.”