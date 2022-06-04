Red Sox Notes: Xander Bogaerts Adds Offensive Punch To Historic Outing

NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts’ performance at the plate Friday night in the Boston Red Sox’s 7-2 win over the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum ended up being the cherry on top.

Bogaerts smacked a solo home run and laced a two-run double, but most importantly, the stellar shortstop made Red Sox history.

Bogaerts surpassed Everett Scott for most games played at shortstop in the organization’s illustrious history by suiting up in his 1,094th game at the position to break Scott’s record, which had stood since 1921. With Bogaerts in the spotlight before the game even began, he could see a big offensive showing coming.

“I had a weird feeling about just the whole day,” Bogaerts told Tom Caron following the game, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “When this day is special like this, sometimes a lot of good things happen to the player. From my first at-bat I was seeing the ball really well, and I was like, ‘Man, this feels a little different today.’ And my second at-bat right away, I hit one out. It was a little meant to be.”

Bogaerts finished the game 2-for-5 with three runs batted in, as his solo home run over the left-field wall opened the scoring in the top of the fourth. Bogaerts then put the finishing touches on the win with his two-run double in the final frame.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora beamed with pride seeing Bogaerts contribute to the win and break a record that illustrates his longevity with the club.

“Just proud of him. Just showing up every day,” Cora said as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “He means a lot to us, he means a lot to his teammates, it means a lot to the city of Boston. He’s a humble kid from the islands that he just wants to play baseball. I think with time he’s going to realize how important he is for us and for the Red Sox and actually, for baseball. This kid is so consistent with everything he does, and I’m glad that he had a great night.”