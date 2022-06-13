Red Sox Outfielder Rob Refsnyder Breaks Down Game-Altering Web Gem

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder entered Boston’s lineup Sunday against the Seattle Mariners and made a game-altering web gem during the bottom of the eighth inning.

“Off the bat, I really didn’t think I had a chance, but it kind of just stayed up there,” Refsnyder said after Boston’s 2-0 win, as seen on NESN. “So thankful to get there.”

Rob Refsnyder with the web gem! pic.twitter.com/4lD9iwP6cl — NESN (@NESN) June 12, 2022

Refsnyder perfectly tracked a Ty France shot to the gap, running from right to left before fully extending for the grab. Refsnyder came away with a flex upon finishing the slide on his stomach, as it marked the second out of the eighth with Boston possessing a mere two-run lead.

“I was pretty pumped up,” Refsnyder said. “Ty (France) is a pretty special hitter right now. Just to keep him off the bases (was important). We had a two-run lead so just come off the bases, (and avoid a) potentially game-tying two-run home run.”

Refsnyder was activated Friday as Boston placed starting center fielder Kiké Hernández on the injured list with a hip ailment. And while Hernández has been known to provide high-level defense in the grass, it’s going to be tough for anyone to overshadow Refsnyder’s play this season.