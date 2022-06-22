Red Sox Prospect Brayan Bello Strikes Out MLB Star Twice In Latest Outing

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have some promising pitching coming up the pipeline, none more intriguing than Brayan Bello.

The Red Sox No.1 pitching prospect by all accounts continues to thrive since his promotion to Triple-A Worcester, passing his latest test Tuesday with flying colors.

Bello was tasked with facing the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. Batting second for the Knights? Eloy Jimenez, a recipient of a Silver Slugger in the 2020 shortened season and a menacing power threat at any level. Jimenez has been dealing with a right hamstring strain since April 24, and took a trip to Worcester for a rehab assignment.

Bello made quick work of Jimenez, who struck out in the fourth inning on a 98 mph heater.

Bello struck out Eloy Jimenez on 98. pic.twitter.com/C3Ie45ROPA — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) June 21, 2022

In their second matchup, the right-handed pitcher forced weak contact, resulting in a groundout for the White Sox slugger. Bello capped off his powerful outing by fooling Jimenez with a changeup, recording his second strikeout and third out of the night off Jimenez.

Another Bello changeup for a strikeout of Jimenez to close out his seventh inning of work. He?s been filthy. pic.twitter.com/VWAtFpDeHU — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) June 22, 2022

Bello finished with seven shutout innings. He allowed five hits, a walk, struck out seven and recorded the win. The 23-year-old is now 4-2 with a 3.12 ERA in Triple-A. He has an impressive 57-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 40 1/3 innings since joining the WooSox.