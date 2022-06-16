Red Sox Re-Draft Familiar Name In Latest MLB Mock Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

While the Boston Red Sox continue to reel off victories, mock draft season has slowly snuck up on us with the MLB Draft just over a month away. The eyes of baseball scouts around America will be set on the MLB Draft Combine this week, where the final steps will be taken toward draft day on July 17.

To mark the start of baseball’s biggest job interview, MLB.com put together a mock draft of their own, where they have the Red Sox taking Tennessee outfielder Jordan Beck with the No. 24 pick.

That name may sound familiar to die-hard Red Sox fans, as Boston selected Beck in the 14th round of the 2019 draft out of high school. The future Volunteer chose not to sign and try his hand in the college ranks. There’s also this nugget from his MLB.com prospect profile.

“Several evaluators draw parallels between Beck and former Mississippi State star Hunter Renfroe. Both were physical, tooled-up right fielders in the Southeastern Conference, and both were drafted by the Red Sox as raw high schoolers (Beck in the 14th round in 2019). Renfroe slugged his way into the first round after improving in his third college season, and Beck is doing the same this spring.”

Beck was a member of the Cape Cod Baseball League in 2021, playing in 27 games for the Harwich Mariners. Perhaps all the stars are aligning for Beck to end up in a Red Sox uniform?