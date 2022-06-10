Red Sox Reinstate Hansel Robles From IL, Option Phillips Valdez

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox made a pair of moves Thursday ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Boston announced it reinstated bullpen arm Hansel Robles from the 15-day injured list. To make room for Robles on the active roster, the Red Sox optioned Phillips Valdez to Triple-A Worcester following Wednesday’s 1-0 victory.

Robles has pitched well this season for Boston, being one of the only bullpen arms to pitch effectively throughout the early weeks of May. The right-hander has 2.65 ERA through 16 appearances (17 innings) this season, the third best mark among qualified Red Sox pitchers.

Valdez, meanwhile, was used sparingly in his recent stint in Boston, mostly seeing action in out-of-reach contests. He has a 5.84 ERA in 12.1 innings pitched.

First pitch from Angel Stadium on Friday night is set for 9:38 p.m. ET