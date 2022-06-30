Red Sox Reinstate Tanner Houck, Jarren Duran, Announce Other Moves

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox are off Thursday but that didn’t stop them from making a few moves.

Boston announced it reinstated Tanner Houck and Jarren Duran from the restricted list. The duo were placed on it ahead of the Red Sox’s series against the Blue Jays in Toronto due to not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

To make room for Houck and Duran, the Red Sox returned Yolmer Sánchez to Triple-A Worcester and designated pitcher Silvino Bracho for assignment.

Houck and Duran have been part of the reason the Red Sox had a 20-6 month of June, particularly with Houck becoming a solid option as the closer. Duran, meanwhile, began to find his offensive groove at the plate.

Boston returns to action Friday when it travels to Chicago to take on the Cubs. First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 2:20 p.m. ET.