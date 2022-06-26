Red Sox Reportedly Looking To Add Specific Type Of Player

NESN Logo Sign In

With rumors emerging as Major League Baseball’s trade deadline approaches, Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom reportedly has a specific need in mind.

The Red Sox are looking to acquire two right-handed relievers before the deadline, per a column published to The Athletic by Peter Gammons on Saturday.

Boston already has Austin Davis, Matt Strahm and Jake Diekman holding it down for southpaws. The right-handed options have not been as stout, though John Schreiber and Tanner Houck have been impressive developments.

Reinforcements are set to join the Red Sox pitching staff, but cannot be relied upon. Not only could setbacks deteriorate their incoming depth, but left-handed Josh Taylor is the biggest piece returning to the bullpen.

In the meantime, Bloom is reportedly not going to sit back and wait for help. Gammons mentioned a possible reunion with Colorado Rockies reliever Daniel Bard, who could be a perfect fit. There are other key relievers who could enter the market as well, including David Bednar, David Robertson and Scott Barlow, with plenty more rumors to come.