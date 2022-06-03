Red Sox Rumors: Jarren Duran Reportedly Will Join Boston In Oakland

NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE: MassLive’s Christopher Smith and The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams have reported Jackie Bradley Jr. has been placed on the paternity list, and Jarren Duran will be activated.

After a short-lived second stint with the Red Sox, it appears Jarren Duran could be in line for another stint in the majors.

Boston kicks off their 10-game west coast road trip Friday. The Red Sox will start in Oakland to take on the Athletics.

MassLive’s Katie Morrison reported Friday Duran is not with the WooSox, and manager Chad Tracy hinted the outfielder may be joining the Red Sox. MassLive’s Christopher Smith then confirmed Duran is on his way to Oakland and will be placed on the taxi squad “for now.” It is unclear if Boston will place Duran on the active roster.

Jackie Bradley Jr. is not in the starting lineup for Friday’s game against the A’s, and Smith noted Bradley and his wife Erin are expecting their third child soon. Duran is possibly a replacement for Bradley if he is placed on paternity leave.

In 37 games in Worcester, Duran has batted .314, four homers, 22 RBI and 31 runs. The 25 year old is 11-for-12 in stolen base attempts.

Duran has played in one game with the Red Sox back on May 6 against the Chicago White Sox. The outfielder batted 1-for-5 with a triple before being optioned back to Triple-A Worcester. Duran admitted he felt more comfortable in his second run with Boston than his first run last season.