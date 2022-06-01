Red Sox Take Former Two-Sport Athlete In Latest MLB Mock Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The MLB Draft is as unique as any draft in American sports. Not only are the players being drafted through a lens of what they can become three to five years down the road, but they’re being drafted in the middle of the baseball season. That’s why it’s about time we start looking at potential future Boston Red Sox.

The 2022 draft is fast approaching, with Major League Baseball’s talent gathering event set to take place on July 17th. In advance of the event, MLB.com has put together a mock draft where the Red Sox take Brock Jones, a former two-sport athlete out of Stanford.

“A former Stanford safety, Jones entered the season as a likely Top 10 pick and then torpedoed his stock by slumping for the first two months,” Jim Callis wrote for MLB.com. “He’s in the process of rebuilding it by homering 11 times in his first 14 games in mid-May and could climb higher.”

A smooth swinging lefty centerfielder, Jones is ranked as MLB.com’s No. 31 prospect in the draft. He finished his regular season career slashing .309/.615/1.059 with 36 home runs and 114 runs batted in in 127 games.