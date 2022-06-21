Red Sox Vs. Tigers Lineups: Jarren Duran Again Leading Off For Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are sticking with what worked.

Fresh off a 5-2 win in Monday’s series opener, the Red Sox will use the same starting lineup Tuesday night in their middle game against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park.

That means Jarren Duran again will hit atop the order, drawing the start in center field against right-hander Beau Brieske. He’ll be flanked on the grass by left fielder Alex Verdugo and right fielder Jackie Bradley, who will bat fifth and ninth, respectively.

Rich Hill will toe the rubber for Boston, with Christian Vázquez starting behind the plate. Hill suffered the loss last Thursday in his most recent outing, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits across 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics.

The Red Sox called up infielder Jeter Downs, one of their top prospects, before Monday’s game, but he’ll again begin the night on the bench. If he plays, it’ll mark Downs’ major league debut.

Boston has been on a roll lately, winning 14 of 18 games this month. The Sox already took two of three from the A’s and the St. Louis Cardinals on the current nine-game homestand, and they can guarantee at least the same result against the Tigers by locking down a victory Tuesday.

First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and pregame coverage on NESN begins at 6 p.m. with “Red Sox First Pitch Live” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live.”