Red Sox Vs. Tigers Lineups: Jeter Downs Not Starting After Boston Call-Up

Jeter Downs is not in the Boston Red Sox’s starting lineup Monday night against the Detroit Tigers despite being called up earlier in the day.

Downs, recalled from Triple-A Worcester to provide infield depth with Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo sidelined, will begin the series opener on the bench. If he plays, it’ll mark his major league debut.

The Red Sox acquired Downs — now their No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline — from the Dodgers in the trade that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to Los Angeles. Boston also landed Alex Verdugo and Connor Wong in the blockbuster.

The Red Sox’s infield will consist of its usual faces — Rafael Devers (third base), Xander Bogaerts (shortstop) and Trevor Story (second base) — and Franchy Cordero (first base) on Monday. Christian Vázquez draws the start behind the plate.

Jarren Duran will return to the leadoff spot and play center field as the Tigers roll out right-hander Alex Faedo. He’ll be joined on the grass by Verdugo and Jackie Bradley Jr. in left field and right field, respectively.

The Red Sox are 4-2 so far on their nine-game homestand, taking two of three against both the Oakland Athletics and the St. Louis Cardinals. Josh Winckowski will take the ball for Boston on Monday night as the Red Sox and Tigers play the first of three games at Fenway Park.

Winckowski, who turns 24 next week, has made two starts for Boston thus far. The righty tossed five shutout innings against the A’s his last time out to earn his first big league victory.