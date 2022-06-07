Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineups: Kiké Hernández Back In Leadoff Spot

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will look to stretch their winning streak to six games Tuesday while keeping the Los Angeles Angels on their losing track — the Angels have lost 12 in a row.

The Red Sox have some slight tweaks to their lineup from Monday’s 1-0 win, as Kiké Hernández returns and is batting leadoff after getting a day off in the series opener against the Angels. Boston manager Alex Cora is sticking with Christian Arroyo in right field for the second straight game while Bobby Dalbec gets the nod over Franchy Cordero at first base.

Garrett Whitlock will look to continue the trend of strong starting pitching for the Red Sox, as he follows in the footsteps of Michael Wacha’s complete-game shutout. Whitlock threw six scoreless innings last time out against the Cincinnati Reds and will be opposed by Angels lefty Jose Suarez.

For the Angels, it will be the first game for interim manager Phil Nevin after the club fired Joe Maddon on Tuesday afternoon amid the elongated losing skid.

Pregame coverage on NESN begins at 8:30 p.m. ET with “Red Sox First Pitch,” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live.” First pitch from Los Angeles is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET.

Here are the full lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Angels game, which can be viewed on NESN.

RED SOX (28-27)

Kiké Hernández, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Trevor Story, 2B

Alex Verdugo, LF

Christian Vázquez, C

Christian Arroyo, RF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B