Red Sox vs. Angels Lineups: Nick Pivetta Takes Mound In Series Finale

The Boston Red Sox have a chance at a series sweep as they take on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on Thursday.

The Red Sox enter Thursday on a seven-game win streak, and they’ll have white hot Nick Pivetta on the mound, who is looking for his sixth straight win of the season.

Manager Alex Cora is shaking things up for the series finale. Trevor Story and Xander Bogaerts will get rested, and in their place will be Christian Arroyo, who played at right field Wednesday, at second base and lead off and Jonathan Araúz at shortstop and at the bottom of the order. Bogaerts absence from the lineup moves Alex Verdugo to clean up behind J.D. Martinez.

Rafael Devers is back in the lineup, and that moves Bobby Dalbec from third base to first base. Franchy Cordero will get the start at right field, and Christian Vázquez will handle catcher duties.

Shohei Ohtani gets the start for the Angels and help break their 14-game losing streak. Every game of the series has been decided by one run, but Los Angeles will, once again, have to adjust without Mike Trout, who left Tuesday’s game with groin tightness and did not start Wednesday.

Wednesday’s pregame coverage on NESN begins at 8:30 p.m. ET, with “Red Sox First Pitch” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live.” The game is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET.

Here are the full lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox vs. Angels game on NESN.