Red Sox Vs. Athletics Lineups: Jarren Duran, Josh Winckowski In Spotlight

The Boston Red Sox look to make it three straight wins Wednesday night when they play the middle of their three-game set with the Oakland Athletics.

Boston beat up on Oakland on Tuesday in a 6-1 win that featured Nick Pivetta turning in yet another strong start for the Red Sox. They’ll now turn to Josh Winckowski, who was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to help keep the momentum going.

Winckowski made his Major League Baseball debut May 29 and lasted just three innings before being optioned back to the WooSox. He’ll oppose James Kaprielian, who’s still in search of his first win of the season.

As for the lineups, Red Sox manager Alex Cora is relying on another call-up from Triple A-Worcester with Jarren Duran starting in center field and batting in the lead-off spot. Kevin Plawecki will also get his second start in the last three games behind the dish, while Franchy Cordero gets the nod first base after playing in right field last night.

Pregame coverage on NESN begins at 6 p.m. ET with “Red Sox First Pitch” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live.” First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Here are full lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox vs. Athletics game:

BOSTON RED SOX (33-29)

Jarren Duran, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Alex Verdugo, LF

Trevor Story, 2B

Franchy Cordero, 1B

Kevin Plawecki, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., RF