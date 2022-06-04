Red Sox Vs. Athletics Lineups: Jarren Duran Leads Off In Middle Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox look to extend their win streak to three games Saturday night when they play their middle game against the Athletics.

Boston is coming off a 7-2 win over Oakland which featured Xander Bogaerts playing a big role on a night he made history at shortstop.

Nick Pivetta looks to move above .500 for the Red Sox and earn his fifth consecutive win. The right-hander has been solid for Boston of late, throwing at least six innings in each of his last six starts including a complete game May 18 against the Houston Astros.

Pivetta will oppose Paul Blackburn, who has a 2.15 ERA for the A’s.

As for the lineups, manager Alex Cora will have Jarren Duran, who was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Friday while Jackie Bradley Jr. was placed on paternity leave, bat leadoff and play right field. Christian Vázquez will handle the catching duties for Pivetta and bath ninth, while Franchy Cordero will play first and bat eighth, meaning Bobby Dalbec begins the game on the bench.

Pregame coverage on NESN begins at 3 p.m. ET with “Red Sox First Pitch,” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live.” First pitch from Oakland is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. ET.

Here are the full lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox vs. Athletics matchup: