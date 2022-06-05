Red Sox Vs. Athletics Lineups: Jarren Duran Starts, J.D. Martinez Sits

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox can complete a three-game sweep of the Athletics on Sunday afternoon at RingCentral Coliseum.

Jarren Duran will stay in Boston’s lineup after playing in his second big-league game of the 2022 season Saturday. The 25-year-old speedster will serve as the Red Sox’s desginated hitter in place of J.D. Martinez, who is not in Boston’s starting lineup for the series finale.

Rich Hill is set to make his 10th start of the season for the Red Sox. The veteran southpaw is in search of his second win of the campaign and first since May 14. Hill will be opposed by right-hander Frankie Montas, who Boston signed as an amateur free agent back in 2009. Montas only reached the High-A stage in the Red Sox organization, as he was moved to the Chicago White Sox in a 2013 trade that brought Jake Peavy to Boston.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Athletics game, which can be viewed on NESN:

RED SOX (26-27)

Jarren Duran, DH

Kiké Hernández, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Alex Verdugo, LF

Trevor Story, 2B

Franchy Cordero, RF

Christian Vázquez, C

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Rich Hill, LHP (1-3, 4.85 ERA)

ATHLETICS (20-35)

Chad Pinder, LF

Elvis Andrus, SS

Jed Lowrie, DH

Ramón Laureano, RF

Christian Bethancourt, C

Seth Brown, 1B

Sheldon Neuse, 2B

Kevin Smith, 3B

Christian Pache, CF