Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Nick Pivetta Starts As Boston Looks To Avoid Sweep

The Boston Red Sox will be looking to fend off a series sweep by the Toronto Blue Jays when they take the diamond at Rogers Centre on Wednesday night.

The Red Sox had their seven-game win streak snapped in Monday’s series opener before suffering a walk-off loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Boston held a one-run lead entering the bottom of the ninth before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slapped a run-scoring single.

It’s now back to the drawing board for Alex Cora and company.

Yolmer Sánchez will make expected debut in a Boston uniform as he replaces Trevor Story at second base and bats eighth. Rob Refsnyder will remain in the leadoff spot while sliding into right field with Jackie Bradley Jr. playing center and batting ninth.

Boston will give the ball to right-hander Nick Pivetta while Toronto will counter with Alek Manoah.

First pitch from Rogers Centre is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET, and pregame coverage on NESN begins at 6 p.m. with “Red Sox First Pitch Live” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live.”

Here are the full lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game: