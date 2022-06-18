Red Sox Vs. Cardinals Lineups: How Boston Lines Up In Middle Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox look to make it two straight wins when they play their middle game against the Cardinals on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Boston narrowly held on to beat St. Louis 6-5 on Friday after killing a ninth-inning rally from the Cards.

Kutter Crawford will get the start as he looks to move to 2-1 on the season. The right-hander impressed June 12 against the Seattle Mariners, turning in five innings without giving up a hit or earned run and striking out seven.

As for the lineups, Red Sox manager Alex Cora is tweaking things just a tad. Alex Verdugo and Christian Vázquez will begin the game on the bench, meaning Franchy Cordero will play left field and bat sixth while Kevin Plawecki will handle the catching duties and bat ninth. Bobby Dalbec also returns to the lineup and will play first base and bat seventh.

First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET. You can catch the game Saturday on FOX.

Here are the full lineups for Red Sox-Cardinals:

BOSTON RED SOX (35-30)

Jarren Duran, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Trevor Story, 2B

Franchy Cordero, LF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

Kevin Plawecki, C