Red Sox Vs. Guardians Lineups: Xander Bogaerts Sits, Christian Arroyo Returns

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox look to make it five straight wins when they begin a new series against the Guardians on Friday night.

Boston is fresh off a sweep of the Detroit Tigers — its sixth straight series win — while Cleveland looks to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

Nick Pivetta looks to keep the momentum rolling when he takes the hill for the Red Sox in search of his eighth win of the season. The right-hander has dominated of late, winning seven of his last eight starts. Pivetta will oppose fellow righty Cal Quantrill.

As for the lineups, Christian Arroyo will make his return after landing on the COVID-19-related injured list. He had a brief stint in Triple-A this week. He’ll bat ninth and play shortstop, meaning Xander Bogaerts will begin the game on the bench. Bogaerts originally was supposed to rest in the finale against Detroit, but talked his way back into the lineup.

Bobby Dalbec also will sit, with Franchy Cordero playing first and batting sixth.

First pitch from Progressive Field is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and pregame coverage on NESN begins at 6 p.m. with “Red Sox First Pitch Live” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live.”

Here are the full lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Guardians game: