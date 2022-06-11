Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineups: Here’s How Boston Will Begin Series In Seattle

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox look to begin a new win streak Friday night as they continue their road trip out west against the Mariners.

Boston opens a three-game set in Seattle after having its seven-game win streak snapped at the hands of the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

Rich Hill will go for the Red Sox in hopes of moving to .500 on the season. The left-hander earned his second win of 2022 on June 5 when he tossed six innings and struck out five members of the Oakland Athletics.

As for the lineups, manager Alex Cora immediately put Rob Refsynder, who was called up from Triple-A Worcester, to work at the top of the order. The middle infield partnership of Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story is back in the lineup after both received an off day on Thursday while Alex Verdugo won’t start the game.

Friday’s pregame coverage on NESN begins at 9 p.m. ET, with “Red Sox First Pitch” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live.” The game is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET.

Here are the full lineups for Friday’s Red Sox vs. Mariners game on NESN.

BOSTON RED SOX (30-28)

Rob Refsnyder, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Trevor Story, 2B

Franchy Cordero, LF

Christian Vázquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B