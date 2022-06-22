Red Sox Vs. Tigers Lineups: Jeter Downs Makes Debut, Rafael Devers Sits

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox enter their series finale against the Detroit Tigers looking to continue their momentum and gain a three-game sweep at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will be without third baseman Rafael Devers on Thursday night with 2017 first-round pick Jeter Downs making his MLB debut. Downs, typically a middle infielder, will take over at the hot corner for Devers while batting ninth.

Jarren Duran will remain in the leadoff spot with Rob Refsnyder replacing Jackie Bradley Jr. in right field and batting second. J.D. Martinez and shortstop Xander Bogaerts both will start and bat third and fourth, respectively.

The Red Sox will start right-hander Michael Wacha while the Tigers will counter with left-hander Tarik Skubal.

First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and pregame coverage on NESN begins at 6 p.m. with “Red Sox First Pitch Live” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live.”

Here are the full lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Tigers game:

BOSTON RED SOX (38-31)

Jarren Duran, CF

Rob Refsnyder, RF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Alex Verdugo, LF

Trevor Story, 2B

Christian Vázquez, C

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Jeter Downs, 3B