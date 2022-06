NESN Logo Sign In

A comeback was all for naught when it comes to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox were defeated by the Toronto Blue Jays once again as the Blue Jays walked off with the win in the ninth inning, winning 6-5.

Boston manager Alex Cora discussed the tough loss after the game.

