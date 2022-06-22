Red Sox Wrap: Boston Hangs On In Ninth For Narrow Win Over Tigers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox handled the Detroit Tigers for a second consecutive night, earning a 5-4 win on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox, who have won 15 out of their last 19 games, improve their record to 38-31 while the Tigers fall to 26-42.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

After Rich Hill labored through five innings, in which he allowed seven hits, three runs, two walks and struck out six, Boston’s bullpen walked a tightrope to close the door on the Tigers.

The Red Sox almost made it through four innings of relief without having to use John Schreiber and Tanner Houck — both worked in each of the past two games — but Red Sox manager Alex Cora went with Schreiber to record the final out of the contest.

Even though it wasn’t a lights out performance from Boston’s relievers, Ryan Brasier, Tyler Danish, Matt Strahm and Schreiber combined to hold the Tigers to a single run over four innings.

While Houck has taken over closer duties, those responsibilities initially fell to Strahm on Tuesday, but he surrendered a leadoff home run to Jonathan Schoop to start things in the ninth before getting two straight outs.