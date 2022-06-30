Red Sox Wrap: Alex Verdugo Emerges As Hero In Extra-Innings Victory

The Boston Red Sox held on to secure a 6-5, extra-innings, nail-biting win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.
The Red Sox improved to 43-33 on the year, while the Blue Jays fell to 42-33.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
It was a night of heroics across the board for the Red Sox.
Alex Verdugo and Franchy Cordero got it done on the offensive end, with all six of Boston’s runs coming as a direct result of their play. Cordero had the hot bat all night, going 4-for-5 in the victory, while Verdugo secured four runs batted in, off the back of a sixth-inning home run and extra-innings double that would eventually put the game away.
Nick Pivetta and John Schreiber were brilliant once again for the Red Sox. Pivetta went his customary six-plus innings, giving up just two runs. That brought his earned run average down to 1.94 over his last 11 starts. When he walked a batter to start the seventh, Schreiber strolled in and continued to shut down opposing offenses with a 13-pitch inning.
Matt Strahm bookended the Red Sox’s rally in extra innings, getting the final six outs of the ball game for Boston.
In a night where the big-three of Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts went 1-for-13 with four strikeouts, Boston got the best out of some players that are brimming with confidence.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Verdugo launched a two-run, go-ahead home run in the sixth inning as well as a two-run double in extras to secure the Red Sox victory as he continued his recent hot streak.
— Cordero was magnificent with the bat and glove in this one. He finished the night 4-for-5 from the plate, adding a web-gem that saved a run late in the game.
— John Schreiber hasn’t given up a run on the road since joining the Red Sox. His scoreless effort in the seventh inning dropped his ERA down to 0.73.
