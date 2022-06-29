Red Sox Wrap: Blue Jays Take 6-5 Walk-Off Victory Over Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox lost in walk-off fashion to the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 6-5 on Tuesday night at Rogers Centre.

The Red Sox dropped to 42-33 on the season, and the Blue Jays improved to 42-32.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox went down 3-0 after the first inning, and the Blue Jays went up 4-2 after six innings. But Boston’s bats could not be held down for much longer. The Red Sox rallied themselves in the top of the seventh inning, and the rally was capped off by a two-run home run from Rob Refsnyder. The game was tied at 4-4, and in the top of the eight inning, Christian Vázquez came through with an RBI single to put Boston up 5-4.

Without Tanner Houck, due to his vaccination status, Tyler Danish was brought in to get the save. The relief pitcher could not hold off Toronto’s bats, and it forced Hansel Robles to come in for a third straight day. Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. brought in the tying and game-winning runs, respectively, to hand Boston its seventh walk-off loss of the year.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Guerrero went 2-for-4 on the night, and while the first baseman didn’t show off his power, he got the job done for the Blue Jays, scoring the walk-off RBI single.

— Refsnyder continued his impressive form with the Red Sox on Tuesday, batting 2-for-5, including his dinger in the seventh inning that traveled 425 feet. He had three RBI on the night.