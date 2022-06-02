Red Sox Wrap: Boston Cruises To 7-1 Win Vs. Reds To Split Series

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox split the season series against the Reds after Boston’s 7-1 win over Cincinnati on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox improved to 24-27, and the Reds dropped to 17-32.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEWAY

The Red Sox bats finally came alive after a two-game drought. Boston scored four runs in the fourth inning, starting with a Xander Bogaerts RBI single. Jackie Bradley Jr. capped off the scoring with an RBI single, but the center fielder’s biggest highlight came in the eighth inning. With the bases loaded after three walks, Bradley hit a fastball to center field. Reds’ Nick Senzel missed the catch, allowing a three-run triple for Bradley.

Garrett Whitlock got the start for Boston, and the right-hander had a peculiar day on the mound, recording zero strikeouts through six innings. Whitlock did force three double plays to avoid early trouble. The Red Sox bullpen was also efficient, pitching three shutout innings behind the arms of Tanner Houck and John Schreiber.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Bradley extended Boston’s lead in the eight inning with a three-run triple. It was the center fielder’s first triple of the year, and Bradley batted 2-for-4 overall with four RBI.

— Alex Verdugo hit two doubles, including a fourth-inning two-run double. The left fielder went 2-for-3 on the night, scoring two runs and walking once.