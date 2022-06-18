Red Sox Wrap: Boston Survives Scary Ninth In Win Vs. Cardinals

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox took the first game of their weekend series against the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-5, at Fenway Park on Friday night.

Boston improved to 35-30 on the season while St. Louis fell to 37-29.

You can view the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox may need a closer.

You can only blow so many late leads before doing something about it, and the Red Sox were one pitch away from blowing a five run lead in the ninth inning. Being perfect through through 8.2 innings almost wasn’t enough, because Boston doesn’t have an established closer to lock things down.

Boston entered the ninth inning with a 6-1 lead, seemingly poised to cruise to a victory. Manager Alex Cora brought on Austin Davis, who hadn’t allowed an earned run in 13 innings pitched prior, to nail down the win. He got two outs, then things started to unfold.

First, Dylan Carlson doubled to centerfield. No problem.