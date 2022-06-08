Red Sox Wrap: Boston Takes Down Angels With Extra-Inning Win

The Boston Red Sox extended their winning streak to six games on Tuesday night by defeating the Los Angeles Angels, 6-5, in 10 innings at Angels Stadium.
With the win, the Red Sox improve to 29-27 while the Angels fall to 27-30 by suffering their 13th straight loss.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The extra-inning hex the Red Sox went through during the early part of the season — Boston lost its first six games that went to extra frames — appears to be fully over. By beating the Halos in 10 innings, Red Sox are now 2-6 in games that go past nine innings.
The Red Sox were resilient in this one, overcoming two deficits until Christian Vázquez became the hero in the 10th inning. Tanner Houck also showed a tremendous amount of composure out of the bullpen to make sure the Red Sox and the Angels got to extra innings.
Boston just continues to find a way to pull out wins, which it wasn’t doing to begin the season.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Vázquez broke a 5-5 deadlock in the top of the 10th with an RBI single to right field to score Trevor Story. Vázquez finished 2-for-4 in the win.
— Tanner Houck threw two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win. Houck allowed only one hit and struck out three, including fanning Jo Adell with the winning run for the Angels at second base in the bottom of the ninth.
— Bobby Dalbec, who was in the No. 9 slot in the order, collected two hits in five at-bats and two RBI, which was just the second multi-RBI game of the season for Dalbec. The first baseman also stole a base.
