Red Sox Wrap: Boston Wins Another One-Run Game By Edging Mariners

The Boston Red Sox got back to their winning ways Friday night by edging the Seattle Mariners, 4-3, at T-Mobile Park.
The Red Sox, who have won eight out their last nine games, now have a 31-28 record while the Mariners slipped to 26-32.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Red Sox had good luck winning close ball games while on their current road trip out west.
Playing in close games hasn’t bothered the Red Sox during their current road trip out west, as they continued to thrive in tight situations in the series opener against the Mariners. For Boston, it was the fourth game it has won on the opposite coast by one run, including a pair of 1-0 victories in the previous series against the Los Angeles Angels.
The bullpen was cruising along Friday with Jake Diekman and Hansel Robles pitching clean sixth and seventh innings, respectively, but Seattle got to Matt Strahm for a run in the eighth inning to make things interesting.
Even with the pressure turning up, the Red Sox didn’t falter. Strahm prevented any further damage before Tanner Houck waked a tightrope to secure things in the final frame.
Pulling out these close games is certainly a contrast to the beginning of the year for Boston, as the Red Sox have found their groove on the West Coast.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Bobby Dalbec broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the seventh with a solo blast to left field. It was Dalbec’s fourth homer of the season and he has now collected at least one RBI in four straight games. The first baseman finished the night 2-for-4.
— J.D. Martinez put the the Red Sox in front, 2-0, in the top of the third by crushing a solo shot of off Marco Gonzales. Martinez’s homer traveled 422 feet, and snapped a long homerless streak for the designated hitter.
— Houck closed the door on the Mariners in the ninth to pick up his first save of the season and just the second of his career. Houck showed tremendous poised with the tying and winning runs in scoring position to preserve Boston’s lead.
