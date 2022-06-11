Red Sox Wrap: Boston Wins Another One-Run Game By Edging Mariners

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox got back to their winning ways Friday night by edging the Seattle Mariners, 4-3, at T-Mobile Park.

The Red Sox, who have won eight out their last nine games, now have a 31-28 record while the Mariners slipped to 26-32.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox had good luck winning close ball games while on their current road trip out west.

Playing in close games hasn’t bothered the Red Sox during their current road trip out west, as they continued to thrive in tight situations in the series opener against the Mariners. For Boston, it was the fourth game it has won on the opposite coast by one run, including a pair of 1-0 victories in the previous series against the Los Angeles Angels.

The bullpen was cruising along Friday with Jake Diekman and Hansel Robles pitching clean sixth and seventh innings, respectively, but Seattle got to Matt Strahm for a run in the eighth inning to make things interesting.

Even with the pressure turning up, the Red Sox didn’t falter. Strahm prevented any further damage before Tanner Houck waked a tightrope to secure things in the final frame.

Pulling out these close games is certainly a contrast to the beginning of the year for Boston, as the Red Sox have found their groove on the West Coast.