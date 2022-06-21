Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s All-Around Effort Leads To 5-2 Win Over Tigers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox won the first game of their three-game set against the Detroit Tigers, 5-2, at Fenway Park on Monday.

Boston improved to 36-31 on the season, while Detroit fell to 26-40.

You can view the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox did exactly what they needed to do on Monday. Josh Winckowski once again pitched like a big leaguer as a temporary member of the rotation and the offense did their job.

While it could be debated that Red Sox skipper Alex Cora left his rookie starter in for an inning too long, his performance gave the bullpen some rest, needing just 2 2/3 innings from relief options. The only time where the game got tense was in the eighth inning.

With two outs and a man on first, Cora elected to send in John Schreiber, who allowed a double to Javier Báez to move two into scoring position with the tying run at the plate. As per usual, the Red Sox set-up man slammed the door shut, this time by striking out top prospect Riley Greene.

Offensively, the Red Sox racked up nine hits, four of which were extra-base hits while scoring five runs against a mediocre Tigers pitching staff. They got a lead early and added insurance runs along the way.