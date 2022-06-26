Red Sox Wrap: Boston Extends Winning Streak To Seven With Sweep

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox won the final game of their three-game set against the Cleveland Guardians, 8-3, at Progressive Field on Sunday. The win completed the sweep and extended the Red Sox’s win streak to seven games.

Boston improved to 42-31 on the season, while Cleveland fell to 36-32.

You can view the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Double plays were the story of the game on Sunday. Red Sox starter Rich Hill escaped three jams in his first four innings via double-play balls. On the other side, Boston scored twice on what should have been double plays in the third and fourth innings. Instead, the Guardians kicked the ball around and only got the out at second base both times.

Throughout the game, the Red Sox took advantage of sloppy play by Terry Francona’s squad. Oscar Gonzalez took some questionable routes to balls hit over his head in right field, resulting in doubles that frankly should have been caught.

In the sixth inning, the Red Sox loaded the bases on two walks and an Alex Verdugo single. They then scored on a Trevor Story flare to left field, which Ernie Clement attempted to make a diving catch, but his move mirrored more of a flop, and he landed just shy of the ball.

Meanwhile, Boston played clean baseball, making opposing pitchers work hard for outs with great plate discipline while also making the plays they needed to make defensively. The only exception came in the seventh inning, when Rafael Devers airmailed a throw to first base that would result in a run scoring.